Wall Street Looks Ahead For Bright Start

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Asian shares ended all positive, while European shares were trading mostly up.

Investors might be interested in the Fed's monetary policy meeting this week and reports on Homebuilder Confidence, Housing Starts and existing home sales.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 58.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 36.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 199.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished firmly negative on Friday. The Nasdaq slumped 155.36 points or 1.0 percent to 15,973.17, the S&P 500 slid 33.39 points or 0.7 percent to 5,117.09 and the Dow fell 190.89 points or 0.5 percent to 38,714.77.

On the economic front, the Housing Market Index for March will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 48, while it was up 48 in the prior month. The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. Chinese markets ended higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.99 percent to 3,084.93 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up marginally to close at 16,737.12.

Japanese markets gained. The Nikkei average soared 2.67 percent to 39,740.44. The broader Topix index settled 1.92 percent higher at 2,721.99. Gainers were led by real estate, machinery, and insurance issues.

Australian markets fluctuated.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 12.15 points or 0.33 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 16.95 points or 0.15 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 19.21 points or 0.25 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 53.52 points or 0.46 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.26 percent.