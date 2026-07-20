|
20.07.2026 14:25:24
Wall Street Might Bounce Back At Open
(RTTNews) - Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are escalating due to continued attacks on critical energy infrastructure. The U.S. has ramped up its strikes on Iran, while Iran continues its attacks in Jordan, where two service members were recently killed.
U.K.'s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham in his first speech said Britain needs to show the world to regain stability once again.
Oil prices remained higher on Monday. Brent crude futures slipped.
In the Asian trading session, gold was little changed. Spot gold was marginally higher at $4,020.14 an ounce
Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly up.
As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 187.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 34.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 275.50 points.
The U.S. major averages finished lower on Friday. The Nasdaq tumbled 361.70 points or 1.4 percent to 25,520.24, the S&P 500 slumped 76.08 points or 1 percent to 7,457.69 and the Dow slid 406.55 points or 0.8 percent to 52,146.42.
On the economic front, the Leading Indicators for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.
Three-month and six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.
Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled on Thursday.
Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.85 percent to 3,796.28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 2.36 percent to 25,143.05.
Japanese markets closed for Marine Day holiday.
Australian markets ended marginally lower.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Grün -- DAX wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus - Nikkei pausiert
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zulegt, ist bei den deutschen Nachbarn kaum Bewegung zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich freundlich. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit grünen Vorzeichen.