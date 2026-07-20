Wall Street Might Bounce Back At Open

(RTTNews) - Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are escalating due to continued attacks on critical energy infrastructure. The U.S. has ramped up its strikes on Iran, while Iran continues its attacks in Jordan, where two service members were recently killed.

U.K.'s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham in his first speech said Britain needs to show the world to regain stability once again.

Oil prices remained higher on Monday. Brent crude futures slipped.

In the Asian trading session, gold was little changed. Spot gold was marginally higher at $4,020.14 an ounce

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly up.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 187.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 34.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 275.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Friday. The Nasdaq tumbled 361.70 points or 1.4 percent to 25,520.24, the S&P 500 slumped 76.08 points or 1 percent to 7,457.69 and the Dow slid 406.55 points or 0.8 percent to 52,146.42.

On the economic front, the Leading Indicators for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.

Three-month and six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled on Thursday.

Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.85 percent to 3,796.28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 2.36 percent to 25,143.05.

Japanese markets closed for Marine Day holiday.

Australian markets ended marginally lower.