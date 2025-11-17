Wall Street Might Open Broadly Positive

(RTTNews) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might broadly up.

The September nonfarm payrolls report is scheduled on Thursday. The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis is planning to update its schedule of economic data releases affected by the government shutdown.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar gained while gold edged lower. Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 1.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 7.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 61.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly down on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 30.23 points or 0.1 percent 22,900.59, while the S&P 500 edged down 3.38 points or 0.1 percent to 6,734.11.

On the Economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 5.8, and in the prior month the Index was 10.7.

The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent.

The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will moderate a fireside chat and audience Q&A with Christophe Beck, CEO of Ecolab, at the November luncheon for the Economic Club of Minnesota at 1.00 pm ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will give welcome remarks before the 2025 Governance and Culture Reform Conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 9.00 am ET.

Asian shares ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.46 percent to 3,972.04. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.71 percent to 26,384.28.

Japanese markets ended slightly lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.10 percent to 50,323.91 while the broader Topix index settled 0.37 percent lower at 3,347.53.

Australian markets end on a flat note. The New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index edged up by 0.26 percent to 13,499.04.