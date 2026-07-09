(RTTNews) - New U.S. strikes on dozens of targets in Iran overnight might be highly influencing market sentiments on Thursday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up, rebounding from losses on Wednesday.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices fell. Brent crude futures were down 0.7 percent to $77.47 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $73.01.

Gold rebounded after three days of losses to hold above $4,100 an ounce. Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $4,105.77 an ounce.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 32.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 15.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 228.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Wednesday. The Dow slumped 576.76 points or 1.1 percent to 52,348.39. The S&P 500 also fell 21.14 points or 0.3 percent to 7,482.71, but the Nasdaq rose 51.96 points or 0.2 percent to 25,870.65.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 219K, while it was up 215K in the prior week.

National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 4.200 million, while it was 4.17 million in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 73 bcf.

Thirty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was up $6.725 trillion.

New York Fed President John Williams will participate in keynote moderated discussion before 'The Future of Market Liquidity and Functioning' Workshop hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 9.00 am ET.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan moderates 'Market Liquidity and Leverage in a Digital Age' panel before 'The Future of Market Liquidity and Functioning' Workshop at 1.30 pm ET.

Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 1.65 percent to 4,036.59. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.70 percent to 24,030.18.

Japanese markets rebounded sharply. The Nikkei average climbed 1.38 percent to 67,743.85. The broader Topix index closed 0.35 percent higher at 4,020.37.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.26 percent to 8,762.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index slipped 0.20 percent to 8,961.30.