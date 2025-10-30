Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Earnings might be highlight on Thursday. Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

In the Asian trading session, gold edged up, while the dollar eased slightly. Oil prices fell about 1 percent ahead of OPEC+ supply decision.

As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 214.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 16.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 79.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 130.98 points or 0.6 percent to a new record closing high of 23,958.47, the S&P 500 edged down 0.30 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,890.59 and the Dow fell 74.37 points or 0.2 percent to 47,632.00.

On the economic front, the Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the third quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 3.0 percent, while it was up 3.8 percent in the prior quarter.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims will be issued at 8.30 am ET.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural gas report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 87 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was up $6.590 trillion.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will speak before virtual Economic Growth and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act Outreach Meeting at 9.45 am ET.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will give welcome remarks before 'The Evolving Landscape of Bank Funding' research conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas, Atlanta and Cleveland at 1.15 pm ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.73 percent to 3,986.90 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.24 percent to 26,282.69.

Japanese markets ended on a flat note. The Nikkei finished marginally higher at 51,325.61. The broader Topix index settled 0.69 percent higher at 3,300.79.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 dropped 0.46 percent to 8,885.50. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.43 percent at 9,178.90.