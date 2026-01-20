Wall Street Sees Red At Open

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcements after the U.S. holiday, geopolitical development might get much attention on on Tuesday. Jobless Claims, delayed Housing Starts and Permits data, Construction spending, Pending Home Sales Index as well as GDP will be closely monitored by investors in the coming days.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar extended losses, while gold hit a new high above $4.700 an ounce. Oil prices were lower on oversupply worries.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced a snap general election for February 8, 2026.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 666.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 100.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 437.75 points.

The U.S. major averages closed modestly lower on Friday. The Dow dipped 83.11 points or 0.2 percent to 49,359.33, the Nasdaq slipped 14.63 points or 0.1 percent to 23,515.39 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.46 points or 0.1 percent to 6,940.01.

On the economic front, 6-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The 4-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. Three-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Twelve month Treasury bill auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 4,113.65. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.29 percent to 26,487.51.

Japanese markets fell sharply. The Nikkei average fell 1.11 percent to 52,991.10. The broader Topix index settled 0.84 percent lower at 3,625.60.

Australian markets fell for a second day, dragged down by banks and miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended down 0.66 percent at 8,815.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed down 0.61 percent at 9,138.60.