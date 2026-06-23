Wall Street Sees Red At Open

(RTTNews) - As part of war settlement, the US said that Iran will allow nuclear monitors, however, Iran has not confirmed the same. Meanwhile at least two dozens of commercial ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might fall at the open on Tuesday.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 161.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 87.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 772.00 points.

The cloud computing firm Oracle has reportedly cut 13 percent or 21000 roles in the prior year, as the company embraced artificial intelligence.

On the economic front, the PMI Composite Flash for June will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 51.2, while the final index was 51.5 in the prior month.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 8, while it was up 13.0 in May.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money Supply for May is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was $22,804.5 billion.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly lower on Monday The Nasdaq closed down 351.33 points or 1.3 percent at 26,166.60. The S&P 500 fell 27.79 points or 0.4 percent to 7,472.79, while the narrower Dow rose 148.01 points or 0.3 percent to 51,712.71.

Asian shares fell at the close on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 57 points or 1.37 percent to finish trading at 4,106.25. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was down 432 points or 1.82 percent to finish at 23,336.28.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2,566 points or 3.55 percent to close trading at 69,788.38.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,787.00, losing 29 points or 0.33 percent from the previous close of 8,816.10.