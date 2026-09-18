Wall Street To Continue In Positive Territory At Open

(RTTNews) - Industrial Production for August and the leading Indicators might get attention on investors on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on September 24 at the White House. In preparation for the meeting, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be meeting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this weekend.

Oil prices fell sharply on Friday. Brent crude futures tumbled 2.5 percent to $102.21 a barrel, extending losses for a third session.

Gold prices were up more than 1 percent in the Asian trading session. Spot gold jumped 1.1 percent to $4,388.34 an ounce,

As of 6.35 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 52.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 17.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 157.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Thursday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached new highs for the session late in the day before giving back ground going into the close. The Nasdaq surged 439.87 points or 1.7 percent to 26,418.30 and the S&P 500 jumped 85.95 points or 1.1 percent to 7,637.76.

On the economic front, the Industrial Production for August will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month. The Manufacturing output is projected to be up 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the previous month.

The Leading Indicators for August will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in July.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 798, while the U.S. rig count was 591.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.94 percent to 3,911.87. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.60 percent higher at 24,750.78.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 1.38 percent to 65,018.95 while the broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 4,091.14.

Australian markets ended on a flat note. While the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished marginally lower at 8,731.20, the broader All Ordinaries index edged up 0.13 percent to close at 8,922.70.

Michelle Bowman will speak on Stress Testing at the Mansion House, London at 9.30 am ET.