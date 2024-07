Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Cisco Systems Stock

Want some extra cash in your pocket each year, with low risks and no effort? If you're looking to generate $1,000 in dividend income, investing in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) could be a solid option.To find out how much you need to invest, divide your target income by the yield. With a yield of 3.4%, you'll earn $1000 a year from a $29,687.50 Cisco investment. At today's price of $47.50 per share, this translates to 625 shares.You can double-check my math by flipping the equation around to run the numbers backwards. Those 625 Cisco shares currently earn $0.40 per quarter, so let's multiply the payout by four dividend payments, and then by 625 shares. The result is exactly $1,000.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool