Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Enterprise Products Partners Stock

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is one of the most sought-after dividend stocks among investors in oil and gas, and rightly so. The midstream energy infrastructure giant has a rock-solid dividend history, having increased its dividend payout every year for the past 25 consecutive years. The stock yields a hefty 7.3% today, also one of the highest dividend yields among large-cap energy stocks.Over time, Enterprise Products Partners' dividend growth has contributed significantly to the stock's returns: In the past five years, for example, you'd have lost money in the oil and gas stock if not for dividends. With reinvested dividends, the stock's total returns amount to a solid 45% over the period.If this piques your interest, how much should you invest today in Enterprise Products Partners stock to earn $1,000 in dividend income? Let's find out.