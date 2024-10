Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

If you want reliable dividends, you should look for companies that are great at what they do and have been proving it for a long time. The financial sector is an excellent place for companies like this. Money and how it flows between people and businesses is a multitrillion-dollar pillar of the economy and one of humankind's oldest trades.At the financial sector's core are industries like payments and insurance. Companies like Chubb (NYSE: CB), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and Aflac (NYSE: AFL) have thrived for decades, which coincides with their impressive dividend track records.What makes these companies so good, and why should long-term dividend investors consider buying and keeping them forever?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool