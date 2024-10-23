|
23.10.2024 11:00:00
Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
If you want reliable dividends, you should look for companies that are great at what they do and have been proving it for a long time. The financial sector is an excellent place for companies like this. Money and how it flows between people and businesses is a multitrillion-dollar pillar of the economy and one of humankind's oldest trades.At the financial sector's core are industries like payments and insurance. Companies like Chubb (NYSE: CB), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and Aflac (NYSE: AFL) have thrived for decades, which coincides with their impressive dividend track records.What makes these companies so good, and why should long-term dividend investors consider buying and keeping them forever?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!