Want Decades of Passive Income? Here Are 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Now.

Some companies are so profitable and generate such high sales volume every year that they can make regular dividend payments to shareholders. Income investors have a lot of good choices, but here are two top stocks that currently offer above-average yields and still have opportunities to grow their businesses for many years.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock has climbed to new highs in 2024. This is despite economic softness in certain regions around the world that are weighing on Coke's sales. Still, it's delivering profitable growth and has an impressive dividend-growth record.Coca-Cola still has a lot of opportunities to reach new consumers, especially in emerging markets, as noted by its latest financial results. Adjusted revenue grew 15% year over year in the second quarter, with India, Brazil, and the Philippines showing strength. Excluding the negative impact from currency changes, management expects 2024 adjusted earnings to be up 13% to 15% on a constant-currency basis over 2023.