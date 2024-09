Want Safe Dividend Income in 2024 and Beyond? Invest in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

If your gut tells you now is a good time to add some safe dividend payers to your investment portfolio, you'd be wise to listen. Between geopolitical turmoil, lingering inflation, unpredictable interest rates, rising loan delinquencies, and political uncertainty, the near future may not be a great environment for some -- or maybe any -- growth stocks.However, these three high-yield dividend stocks are up to the job of providing investors with solid returns, and they should remain so indefinitely.The United States' tobacco industry is living on borrowed time. That's the top takeaway from the World Health Organization's (WHO) most recent look at the matter anyway, which suggests only 18.2% of the nation's adult population will be regular tobacco users (smokers, mostly) in 2025. That's measurably less than 2000's figure of 23.3%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool