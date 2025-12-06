Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
06.12.2025 13:45:00
Want Safe Dividend Income in 2025 and Beyond? Invest in the Following 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.
If you are looking to find yield in today's market, you have to dig a little deeper than usual. That's because the S&P 500 index is trading near all-time highs and offering a skinny little yield of just about 1.2%. That's way too small a number to entice most dividend investors.But bump the dividend yield figure up to 5.6% and you'll likely find a lot of takers. What's interesting is that you can get an ultra-high yield like that without taking on a huge amount of risk if you are selective. If you want safe dividends in 2025 and beyond, Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) are two stocks you need to know about.Realty Income is the largest net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). A net lease requires the tenant to pay for most property-level operating costs. Across a sufficiently large portfolio, this is a relatively low-risk approach in the REIT sector. Realty Income's portfolio contains over 15,000 properties and, by market cap, it is over three times the size of its next closest peer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Safemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Safemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.