Inspired Aktie
ISIN: GB00BT9PTQ73
|
14.12.2025 02:45:00
Want to Start the New Investing Year Off Right? 3 Warren Buffett-Inspired Moves to Make Before 2026
The past three years have been fantastic ones for investors. The bull market marched on, with the S&P 500 advancing more than 20% in both 2023 and 2024, and the famous benchmark is on track for another spectacular gain. This is thanks to the performance of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, players such as chip giant Nvidia, software maker Palantir Technologies, and cloud companies like Alphabet and Oracle.We can make predictions about what's to come in 2026, but of course, it's impossible to guarantee any particular outcome. So, what's an investor to do? Well, we could make a few moves, inspired by Warren Buffett's investment style, that might help us succeed in 2026, and more importantly, score a win over the long term. Investors often turn to Buffett due to his decades of market-beating performance.Let's check out three Buffett-inspired moves to make now to start the new year off right.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!