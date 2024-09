Warren Buffett Just Sold Another $3.1 Billion Worth of One of Berkshire Hathaway's Largest Holdings. Here's Why.

Warren Buffett hasn't seen a lot to like in the stock market in quite some time. In each of the last seven quarters, Buffett sold more stock from Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) equity portfolio than new purchases. And it looks like he's about to make it a full two years.Last quarter, Buffett cut his company's massive position in Apple nearly in half. It was, by far, the biggest stock sale in the history of Berkshire Hathaway, amounting to roughly $72.6 billion. This quarter, Buffett has turned his attention to Berkshire's second-largest holding. At least, it used to be.While we normally have to wait until Berkshire's quarterly filings with the SEC to see what moves the Oracle of Omaha and his team are making in the company's portfolio, there are some special exceptions. When an investor owns more than 10% of a publicly traded company, it must publicly report every stock purchase or sale within three days. That's why we know Buffett's been selling Berkshire's stake in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool