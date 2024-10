Warren Buffett Sold 11 Stocks in Q2. Wall Street Thinks 1 of Them Will Soar 45% Over the Next 12 Months.

Warren Buffett has never minded zigging when others are zagging. After all, this is the man who is famous for saying, "Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful." It shouldn't be surprising that Buffett is zigging somewhat in 2024. The legendary investor and his team sold 11 stocks owned by Berkshire Hathaway in the second quarter. However, analysts remain quite bullish about several of them. And Wall Street thinks one of them could soar roughly 45% over the next 12 months. Buffett's big sale of Apple in Q2 received the most attention. His nearly halving of Berkshire's stake was especially notable because Buffett has praised the company's business and management for years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool