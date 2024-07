WD-40 Shares Rise 11% In Pre-Market On Better Quarterly Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of WD-40 Company (WDFC), a provider of household and multi-use products, were rising more than 11 percent in pre-market on Thursday to $245.55 after reporting improved third-quarter results.

Net income for the third quarter increased to $19.84 million or $1.46 per share from $18.90 million or $1.38 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales for the quarter also improved 9 percent year-on-year to $155.05 million.

Additionally, the company has confirmed its full-year outlook, still expecting sales in the range of $570 million to $600 million and earnings per share of $5.00-$5.30.

WD-40 shares had closed at $219.75, down 0.5 percent on Wednesday. The stock has traded in the range of $194.09 - $278.78 in the last 1 year.