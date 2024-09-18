|
18.09.2024 22:45:00
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 8.00 Percent
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is decreasing its prime rate to 8.00 percent from 8.50 percent, effective tomorrow, Sept. 19, 2024.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918171443/en/
Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo
News Release Category: WF-CF
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918171443/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co Deposit Shs -A- Repr 1-1000th 5.625% Red Non-Cum Pfd Reg Shs-A- Ser -Y-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Wells Fargo & Co Deposit Shs -A- Repr 1-1000th 5.625% Red Non-Cum Pfd Reg Shs-A- Ser -Y-mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wells Fargo & Co Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.2 Shs
|13 650,00
|2,44%
|Wells Fargo & Co 7 1-2 % Non Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs -A- (L)
|1 259,00
|0,07%
|Wells Fargo & Co Deposit Shs -A- Repr 1-1000th 5.625% Red Non-Cum Pfd Reg Shs-A- Ser -Y-
|24,81
|0,65%
|Wells Fargo & Co.
|50,14
|0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.