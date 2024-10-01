Wells Fargo Donates More Than $1 Million For Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief

As communities across the Southeast grapple with the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, Wells Fargo is donating more than $1 million for urgent needs such as shelter, supplies, and other ongoing support for residents impacted by the storm. Funding will go to the American Red Cross and local nonprofits like Volunteer Florida through the Florida Disaster Fund to strengthen their capacity to reach those impacted or displaced.

"With the widespread destruction brought by Hurricane Helene, we need to come together to help communities recover,” said Darlene Goins, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation. "Our donation aims to replenish resources for relief organizations already mobilized on the ground as they serve families, individuals, and small businesses during this emotional time. We know the impacts for many are still unfolding, making the aftermath a very dynamic situation. We plan to monitor the hardest hit areas to see how the bank can support longer-term efforts.”

In addition to the roughly $1 million donation to help address this natural disaster, Wells Fargo is an annual contributor to Team Rubicon’s Ready Reserve Fund, which enables its volunteers to immediately respond to communities impacted by disasters, beginning with route clearance and debris removal from roads so first responders and aid workers can better access impacted communities. Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that supports before, during, and after natural disasters and other crises. Team Rubicon is currently active across Hurricane Helene’s path and is prepared to support with roof tarping, mucking out flooded homes and debris clean-up based on needs assessments.

Employee care

Wells Fargo also is supporting employees through its We Care Fund, a special program that provides financial grants to employees for unforeseen expenses caused by a disaster situation or a financial hardship resulting from circumstances beyond their control.

Customer support

Wells Fargo strives to assist customers and clients affected by natural disasters. Customers who want to discuss their financial needs should call 1-800-219-9739. For support related to commercial accounts, customers can contact their relationship manager or client service officer directly, or call Global Treasury Management Service at 1-800-AT-WELLS (1-800-289-3557).

