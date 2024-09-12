Wells Fargo Issues Statement on Agreement with OCC

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today issued the following statement regarding a formal agreement between Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) related to the bank’s anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions risk management practices. The agreement’s requirements include enhancements to AML and sanctions risk management practices, obtaining the OCC’s acceptance of the bank’s program for assessing the AML and sanctions risks of new offerings, and then providing notice to the OCC before expanding certain of those offerings.

"We have been working to address a substantial portion of what’s required in the formal agreement, and we are committed to completing the work with the same sense of urgency as our other regulatory commitments.”

