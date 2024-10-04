|
04.10.2024 14:00:00
Wells Fargo to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Earnings on Oct. 11, 2024
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its third quarter 2024 earnings results on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.
The company will host a live conference call on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-673-9782 (U.S. and Canada) or 312-470-7126 (International/U.S. Toll) and entering passcode: 7928529#. The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.
A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 11 through Friday, Oct. 25. Please dial 1-800-839-1334 (U.S. and Canada) or 203-369-3831 (International/U.S. Toll) and enter passcode: 7483#. A webcast replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.
