|
03.06.2024 13:53:53
Welltower Increases 2024 Normalized FFO/shr Guidance; Approves 10% Increase In Dividend
(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) has revised 2024 outlook. The company now expects to achieve normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders in a range of $4.05 - $4.17 per share as compared to previous guidance of $4.02 - $4.15 per share. Separately, Welltower announced that it expects to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.67 per share, beginning with the second quarter of 2024.
Shankh Mitra, Welltower's CEO said: "While the strong secular tailwinds in seniors housing continue to propel our cash flow per share higher, we are also experiencing a once-in-a-generation capital deployment opportunity. We believe our investment pipeline remains robust, visible, and actionable, with an expanding opportunity set across all of our regions and up and down the capital stack."
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Welltower Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Welltower Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Welltower Inc
|94,80
|-0,44%