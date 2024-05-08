Western Union and Adonis Announce Strategic Alliance to Enhance Cross-Border Money Transfer Services in Canada

Western Union and Adonis supermarkets today announced a strategic alliance to help facilitate cross-border money transfer capabilities in Canada.

The alliance benefits scores of consumers in Canada by offering Western Union services in the following Adonis locations in Montreal:

Adonis Seville: 2173 St.-Catherine St. W

Adonis Griffintown: 225 Peel St.

"We are excited to establish this new alliance with Adonis,” said Ari Hagnas, Vice President and Head of Western Union Canada. "Adonis and its unique offerings reflect its mission to provide quality food and a philosophy that we share by focusing its efforts on the customer experience. We look forward to working with them to benefit our collective customer base in Canada.”

The alliance with Adonis is part of Western Union's continued growth and expansion of its service offerings across Canada, including a wide range of touch points, physical and digital channels, providing customers with speed, choice and convenience transferring money.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

