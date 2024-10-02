Western Union and Khipu Introduce New Digital Payment Method in Chile

Western Union today announced an agreement with Khipu, providing customers the ability to send money digitally using any bank account across the country.

"Western Union remains committed to providing the best possible experience to its customers, one that addresses choice, speed and convenience when sending money cross-border. We are excited to team up with Khipu and integrate their technology into our website and mobile app to create a more efficient and seamless process for our customers," commented Priscila Nogueira, Western Union Country Director, Chile.

Previously, customers wishing to pay with a bank account had to exit the Western Union app or website and log into their bank’s platform to finalize payment. With this integration, that step is now eliminated, with the entire process staying within the Western Union channel.

The integration ensures that remittances can be sent more easily and efficiently, making it possible to conduct transactions in a matter of minutes.

Eduardo Charme, Assistant Sales Manager at Khipu, pointed out, "A global partner like Western Union strengthens our more than 10 years of service and growth. This collaboration marks a milestone in Chile's financial sector, improving inclusion in digital services using cutting-edge, modern and easier technologies. At Western Union and Khipu we are committed to offering innovative solutions to make our customers’ lives easier."

Western Union also announced a special $0 fee promotion for the first remittance paid through the "Online Bank Transfer” option, an incentive intended to encourage customers to try the new service.

"This service reinforces and strengthens Western Union's presence as a leader in remittance operations in the Chilean market. We are confident that it will be of great help to our users, which is in line with our focus on customer service and satisfaction with world-class standards,” added Nogueira.

Customers can use the service through the Western Union Chile app and website.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Khipu

Khipu is an Open Finance company that offers services for the integration of systems with financial data and services. Its products include payment solutions based on the simplification of transfers, automatic payments based on PAC mandates and Webscraping as a Service (WaaS). For more information, visit www.khipu.com

