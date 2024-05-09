Western Union Resumes Service Between the United States and Cuba

Western Union, in coordination with its processing partner Orbit S.A., today announced the resumption of its service from the United States to Cuba, effective immediately.

With service reinstated, Western Union customers are now once again able to send money from any U.S. retail location, WesternUnion.com or the Western mobile app to close family in Cuba with bank and debit card accounts at the following banks in Cuba: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A. and Banco de Credito y Comercio (Bandec).

"We understand our service is a crucial connection between those living in the U.S. and their family living in Cuba,” said Rodrigo Garcia Estebarena, President, Western Union North America and Latin America. "We are pleased to resume service to this vital corridor and provide essential money transfer services to those living on the island.”

Service Details

Funds can be received into bank accounts and debit cards only. Service is limited to consumer money transfers only. United States customers can remit up to USD 2,000.00 per transaction by presenting valid government-issued identification.

Money will be available for receipt the same day, including weekends and holidays.

Service is available to receivers with Carnet de Identidad IDs and bank and/or debit card accounts at the following banks in Cuba: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A. and Banco de Credito y Comercio (Bandec).

Deposits to Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) accounts are available in U.S. dollars only.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and in nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

