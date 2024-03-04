Western Union to Present at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on March 14

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that the Company will present at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on Thursday, Mar. 14. The presentation will begin at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will include comments from Devin McGranahan, Chief Executive Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304953827/en/