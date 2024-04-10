Western Union to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on April 24

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and Chief Financial Officer Matt Cagwin will host a webcast and conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results on April 24, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day.

The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the event.

To listen to the conference call via telephone in the U.S., dial +1 (719) 359-4580 15 minutes prior to the start of the call, followed by the meeting ID, which is 989 9147 2894, and the passcode, which is 665244, or follow this link. To listen to the conference call via telephone outside the U.S., dial the country number from the international directory, followed by the meeting ID, which is 989 9147 2894, and the passcode, which is 665244.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

