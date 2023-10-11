|
11.10.2023 22:05:00
Western Union to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results on October 25
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and Chief Financial Officer Matt Cagwin will host a webcast and conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results on Oct. 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day.
The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the event.
To listen to the conference call via telephone in the U.S., dial +1 (719) 359-4580 fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call, followed by the meeting ID, which is 998 9331 2300, and the passcode, which is 226481. To listen to the conference call via telephone outside the U.S., dial the country number from the international directory, followed by the meeting ID, which is 998 9331 2300, and the passcode, which is 226481.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
WU-G
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011728896/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Western Union Company Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.10.23
|S&P 500 aktuell: Das macht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 notiert am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 verbucht zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Verluste in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 pendelt am Mittwochmittag um Vortagesschluss (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu The Western Union Company Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Western Union Company Shs
|12,30
|-0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise fallen etwas höher als erwartet aus: Wall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX und DAX schließen etwas leichter -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
Die Wall Street legte einen schwachen Handelstag hin. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Donnerstag nicht halten und schlossen knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.