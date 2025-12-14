The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
14.12.2025 02:37:00
What Does the Presidential Election Cycle Say the Market Will Do in 2026?
While every stock market and presidency is unique, there are certain patterns between the two that have proved relatively consistent over many decades.The Presidential Election Cycle Theory, for instance, is based on data that shows that market performance in the latter two years of each president's term has tended to outperform the first two years. There are many ways to look at the data. Some analyses go all the way back to Andrew Jackson in the 1830s, while others look only at recent decades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
18.11.25
|How much of the market is AI? (Financial Times)
|
06.11.25
|‘Best way to describe the market is bonkers’ (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25
|What’s the market pricing for US inflation? (Financial Times)
|
24.10.25
|The market-defying appeal of assumable mortgages (Financial Times)
|
21.10.25