GE Aerospace a Aktie
WKN DE: A40MS7 / ISIN: CA36968P1080
|
24.11.2025 20:15:00
What Every GE Aerospace Investor Should Know Before Buying
The stock now known as GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) contains the core of what used to be the conglomerate General Electric. Over the past few years, one of the world's largest industrial conglomerates has slimmed down through asset sales and divestitures.The final split-up occurred in 2023 and 2024, when GE completed the stock spinoffs of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC)and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), the company's energy equipment division. Following these spinoffs, GE Aerospace became a pure-play aerospace company, focused on GE's jet engine and aerospace products manufacturing businesses.To longtime fans and employees of GE, this moment may have marked the sad, quiet end to a century-old industrial empire. But for shareholders, this transformation has proven very profitable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Electric Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu General Electric Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Montagshandel Zuschläge. Der US-Leitindex zieht an. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.