WKN DE: A40MS7 / ISIN: CA36968P1080

24.11.2025 20:15:00

What Every GE Aerospace Investor Should Know Before Buying

The stock now known as GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) contains the core of what used to be the conglomerate General Electric. Over the past few years, one of the world's largest industrial conglomerates has slimmed down through asset sales and divestitures.The final split-up occurred in 2023 and 2024, when GE completed the stock spinoffs of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC)and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), the company's energy equipment division. Following these spinoffs, GE Aerospace became a pure-play aerospace company, focused on GE's jet engine and aerospace products manufacturing businesses.To longtime fans and employees of GE, this moment may have marked the sad, quiet end to a century-old industrial empire. But for shareholders, this transformation has proven very profitable.
