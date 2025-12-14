Constellation Brand a Aktie
WKN: 871918 / ISIN: US21036P1084
|
14.12.2025 09:50:00
What to Watch With Constellation Brands Stock in 2026
Things have continued to go wrong for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), particularly over the last year.Rising tariffs have caused worries about the sales of its top beer brands, particularly Modelo, which is the U.S.'s No. 1-selling beer. Americans are also drinking less across the board, further reducing the company's sales.Amid such conditions, the alcohol producer and distributor has drawn a prominent investor in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which added shares despite being a net seller of stocks. The question now is whether the challenging conditions can play into investors' hands in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!