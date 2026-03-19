BASE Aktie
WKN DE: A2PT19 / ISIN: JP3835260005
|
19.03.2026 10:15:00
Where Could Palantir Be in 3 Years? The Base Case.
After a remarkable run fueled by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has emerged as one of the most closely watched software companies in the market. Its platforms now sit at the intersection of data, AI, and enterprise decision-making.But where could Palantir realistically be three years from now?The most likely outcome isn't a moonshot, nor is it a collapse. Instead, the base case points to Palantir becoming a major enterprise AI platform, steadily expanding its footprint across industries while maintaining its strong government roots.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!