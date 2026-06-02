POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
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02.06.2026 16:15:00
Where Will Poet Technologies Stock Be in 5 Years?
With its shares up by 225% over the last 12 months, Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) has been yet another stock market winner in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom. Investors continue to pour money into the companies that can play roles in supplying the data centers to power this new technology. That said, Poet's recent rally isn't guaranteed to continue. The company is still struggling to ramp up its business, and the loss of a major client could set its growth story back for years. After the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022, leading technology companies quickly realized they would need to spend billions of dollars to build data centers capable of running and training large language models (LLMs) of their own. Analysts at McKinsey & Company estimate that total global spending on the build-out of AI infrastructure could reach $7 trillion by 2030. That's a huge addressable market for the businesses that supply computing hardware.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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