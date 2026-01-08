Sirius Corporation Aktie
Where Will Sirius XM Stock Be in 3 Years?
It's been a rough three years for Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI). Shares of the satellite radio operator have plummeted 65% in that time. Some of the downticks are warranted. After more than two decades of consistent annual top-line growth, revenue has declined slightly in each of the past three years.There's still a lot to like in the media stock. Sirius XM continues to generate annual free cash flow north of $1 billion. Its trailing net profit margin is in the double digits. Meanwhile, the sluggish shares have pushed the stock's dividend yield above 5% and its forward earnings multiple into the single digits.Is Sirius XM too cheap to ignore at this point? As bad as the last three years have been, I believe that the next three years offer opportunities for Sirius XM investors to make back a lot of the ground that it has squandered in recent years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
