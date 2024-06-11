|
11.06.2024 13:07:00
Where Will UPS Be in 3 Years?
UPS (NYSE: UPS) management set out its targets for 2026 during its investor day event in March, and they will serve as a guidepost for investors. The question is not whether UPS will be a good value at current prices if it hits those goals, but whether it will achieve its aims. Here's what you need to know about the company's plans for the next three years.Amid a challenging 2023 during which delivery volumes were lower than expected, UPS also engaged in a protracted labor contract negotiation. As its difficulties coming to an agreement with the Teamsters Union dragged on -- nearly culminating in a nationwide strike of UPS workers -- some customers diverted their shipping to other logistics providers out of fear that they would suffer should a strike occur. The contract that came out of those negotiations raised UPS' labor expenses.Let's consider how that added pressure impacted its first-quarter 2024 results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,40
|25,93%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%