Best Buy Aktie

Best Buy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014

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07.06.2026 22:09:00

Which Big 3 Cloud Computing Stock Is the Best Buy Now?

Cloud computing is one of the most exciting industries to invest in right now. While it may sound like a legacy business, the reality is that heightened artificial intelligence (AI) demand has resulted in a booming cloud computing business, and the big three cloud computing providers are feeling it.Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS) make up the big three, but which one is the best buy now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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