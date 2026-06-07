Best Buy Aktie
WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
|
07.06.2026 22:09:00
Which Big 3 Cloud Computing Stock Is the Best Buy Now?
Cloud computing is one of the most exciting industries to invest in right now. While it may sound like a legacy business, the reality is that heightened artificial intelligence (AI) demand has resulted in a booming cloud computing business, and the big three cloud computing providers are feeling it.Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS) make up the big three, but which one is the best buy now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Best Buy Co. Inc.
|
02.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Best Buy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Best Buy-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 notiert am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 steigt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26