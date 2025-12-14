StubHub a Aktie

StubHub a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A416HY / ISIN: US86384P1093

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.12.2025 20:04:35

Why a $127 Million StubHub Bet Now Dominates This Fund's Portfolio Despite a 40% Post-IPO Drop

On November 14, California-based StepStone Group disclosed a new position in StubHub (NYSE:STUB), acquiring nearly 7.6 million shares valued at an estimated $127.3 million.StepStone Group disclosed a new stake in StubHub, purchasing nearly 7.6 million shares during the third quarter, as detailed in its SEC filing dated November 14. The position, valued at $127.3 million as of September 30, represents a substantial addition to the fund’s U.S. equity holdings.This new position in StubHub accounts for 59.9% of StepStone Group LP’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of quarter-end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu StubHub Holdings Incorporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten