StubHub a Aktie
WKN DE: A416HY / ISIN: US86384P1093
|
14.12.2025 20:04:35
Why a $127 Million StubHub Bet Now Dominates This Fund's Portfolio Despite a 40% Post-IPO Drop
On November 14, California-based StepStone Group disclosed a new position in StubHub (NYSE:STUB), acquiring nearly 7.6 million shares valued at an estimated $127.3 million.StepStone Group disclosed a new stake in StubHub, purchasing nearly 7.6 million shares during the third quarter, as detailed in its SEC filing dated November 14. The position, valued at $127.3 million as of September 30, represents a substantial addition to the fund’s U.S. equity holdings.This new position in StubHub accounts for 59.9% of StepStone Group LP’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of quarter-end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!