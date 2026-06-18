Accenture Aktie

Accenture für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34

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18.06.2026 16:49:57

Why Accenture Stock Opened 18.9% Lower Today

Shares of tech consulting veteran Accenture (NYSE: ACN) opened Thursday's trading 18.9% lower, hamstrung by a mixed earnings report with disappointing guidance.Image source: Getty Images.In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, Accenture's revenues rose 6% year-over-year to $18.7 billion. Diluted earnings jumped 9% to $3.80 per share. Wall Street's consensus estimates had called for earnings near $3.72 per share on roughly $18.78 billion in top-line sales, so the report was a mixed bag.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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