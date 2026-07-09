BellRing Brand a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PSTL / ISIN: US0798231009
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10.07.2026 00:59:37
Why BellRing Brands Stock Got Trounced on Thursday
BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) was flagged as an outlier of a stock on Thursday by a well-known researcher, but not in a good way. This development obscured what seemed to be an orderly transition to leadership announced by the protein products maker that morning. That trading session saw the company absorb a nearly 8% body blow to its share price.Zacks Investment Research named BellRing its bear of the day, ranking it a strong sell. The crux of the researcher's argument is that the company, maker of the Premier Protein shakes and similar products, hasn't effectively coped with mounting competition over time. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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