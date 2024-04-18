|
18.04.2024 14:22:57
Why Benitec Biopharma Is Rising In Pre-market?
(RTTNews) - Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) reported positive interim clinical data from the 90-day timepoint following the administration of BB-301 to the study's first subject treated in the BB-301 Phase 1b/2a single-arm, open-label, sequential, dose-escalation cohort study in Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy.
Jerel Banks, CEO of Benitec, said: "We are highly encouraged by these early clinical trial results and for the hope that they may offer to patients and caregivers, and we look forward to reporting additional results and continuing to treat patients as they enter the dosing portion of the study from the Natural History observational lead-in period."
Shares of Benitec Biopharma are up 10% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
