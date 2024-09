Why Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Arm Holdings Fell on Monday

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) were down 3.3%, 2.5%, and 4.3% on Monday as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Shares of all three were down even more earlier in the morning.All three of these companies are key suppliers to the Apple iPhone. This morning, a notable Asia-based Apple analyst wrote that initial orders for the iPhone 16 were weaker than expected. So, all three of these stocks fell in sympathy on the news.This morning, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote a blog post on Medium outlining a pessimistic early take on the iPhone 16. Kuo wrote that based on early channel checks with suppliers and pre-order data scraped from Apple's websites, he estimates Apple's first weekend preorder sales were just 37 million. That would be down 12.7% from last year, with the difference being lower "Pro" model preorders relative to 2023. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool