WKN: 662604 / ISIN: US1431301027

12.02.2026 19:09:38

Why CarMax Stock Just Crashed

Wow. What's the opposite of a "vote of confidence?" A vote of no confidence, perhaps? Because that seems to be the way investors are voting on CarMax's (NYSE: KMX) decision to appoint a new CEO this morning:Interim CEO David McCreight is out, former InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) head Keith Barr is in as CarMax CEO -- and the stock's down 12% as of 1:05 p.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
