W Investments Aktie
WKN: 903310 / ISIN: PLARIEL00046
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04.06.2026 01:08:56
Why Circle Internet Group Stock Tumbled Today
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) wasn't any investor's idea of a good stock buy on Hump Day. Market players aggressively sold out of the stablecoin developer's shares, on the back of a report that several major financial companies are teaming up to develop a competing cryptocurrency. Circle's stock price fell by nearly 11% across that trading session.Before market open, crypto news and analysis site CoinDesk reported that Visa, Mastercard, and Stripe are on the brink of rolling out a new stablecoin platform. Citing three unnamed individuals "familiar with the plans," the site said a fourth company, crypto exchange operator Coinbase Global, is considering joining. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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