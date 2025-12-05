The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
05.12.2025 01:13:36
Why Constellation Energy Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
It appears that Constellation Energy Group (NASDAQ: CEG) is closing in on a major acquisition that will significantly expand its business. A media report stated that the company is in talks with the federal government to assuage antitrust concerns over the deal. Cautiously optimistic investors bought the company's stock by 2% on Thursday after the news broke.Near market close on Wednesday, Bloomberg published an article stating that Constellation is negotiating a settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to secure the agency's approval for its acquisition of peer electric company Calpine. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
