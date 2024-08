Why Cooper Companies Stock Triumphed on Thursday

One trading session after unveiling its latest set of quarterly results, Cooper Companies (NASDAQ: COO) booked a double-digit gain in share price on Thursday. That matched the double-digit increase in profitability for the specialty medical supply company, which saw its stock rise by almost 12%. With this performance, Cooper crushed the flat-lining S&P 500 index in Thursday's session.For its fiscal third quarter, Cooper 's revenue totaled slightly over $1 billion, which was a sturdy (8%) improvement over the same period of fiscal 2023. Most of that take came from the company's traditional contact lens supply business; this enjoyed a 7% rise in sales to nearly $676 million. The remainder came from its CooperSurgical unit's $327 million. This figure represented a 9% year-over-year increase. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income, meanwhile, landed at just below $192 million, or $0.96 per share. Again, this bettered the year-ago period, as it was 15% higher. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool