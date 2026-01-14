Critical Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD57 / ISIN: GB00BJVR6M63
|
14.01.2026 20:59:34
Why Critical Metals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today
Having ended the last two market sessions at lower levels than they had on the preceding days, Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) is poised to buck the trend and lock in a gain for today. The rare-earth mining company reported encouraging drilling results from its Tanbreez project in Greenland, and investors are celebrating the news.As of 2:55 p.m. ET, shares of Critical Metals are up 33.4%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Critical Metals PLC Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.