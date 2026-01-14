Critical Metals Aktie

WKN DE: A2QD57 / ISIN: GB00BJVR6M63

14.01.2026 20:59:34

Why Critical Metals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

Having ended the last two market sessions at lower levels than they had on the preceding days, Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) is poised to buck the trend and lock in a gain for today. The rare-earth mining company reported encouraging drilling results from its Tanbreez project in Greenland, and investors are celebrating the news.As of 2:55 p.m. ET, shares of Critical Metals are up 33.4%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
