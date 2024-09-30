|
30.09.2024 17:17:06
Why did Kemi Badenoch attack maternity pay? Ask the Tory members … | Zoe Williams
The Conservative leadership candidates are courting a selectorate who value narcissism and psychopathy. The competition is on to be the most outrageousKemi Badenoch polished her brand as the say-the-unsayable candidate for Conservative leader thus: “Statutory maternity pay is a function of tax; tax comes from people who are working. We’re taking from one group of people and giving to another. This, in my view, is excessive.” She was talking to Times Radio, which maybe she considered a safe space, where disembodied voices could toy with words and not worry too much about what they connoted, somewhere between politics and a dream.Reality intervened, as people rudely insisted that words did have meaning, actually, and politicians, even those who, God willing, are years from power, still have an impact on people’s lives. In the end, isn’t that what tax is – the distribution of resources from one group to another? Isn’t that what pensions are? Isn’t that what society is? If maternity leave is an excessive redistribution of resource, what is the right amount? None? Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Members Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Members Co Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Members Co Ltd
|934,00
|0,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Sorgen drücken Marktstimmung: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Nikkei schließlich etwas höher - Goldene Woche in Shanghai läuft an
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt suchten die Anleger am Dienstag das Weite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fuhr Verluste ein. Die Wall Street schloss am zweiten Handelstag der Woche in der Verlustzone. Am Dienstag notierte der japanische Aktienmarkt im Plus.