Red Cat Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PPXB / ISIN: US75644T1007
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09.06.2026 18:45:55
Why Did Red Cat Stock Drop Today?
Easy come, easy go, easy go... down even more.Three weeks ago, investors in Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT) stock got encouraging news when it announced it would team up with artificial intelligence company Safe Pro Group to bid on a U.S. Army contract to detect landmines and other threats on the ground, by flying over them with AI-equipped Black Widow drones.One week ago, the news got even better when Red Cat announced that it had won the contract. There was just one problem: No one knew how much the contract was worth, or exactly how good the news would be for Red Cat.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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