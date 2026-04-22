Red Cat Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PPXB / ISIN: US75644T1007
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22.04.2026 18:28:21
Why Did Red Cat Stock Pop Today?
Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT) stock jumped 6.4% through 12:10 p.m. ET Wednesday, two weeks ahead of its Q2 2026 earnings report and one day after the Air Force announced a 37.6% increase in its funding request for fiscal 2027. Image source: Getty Images.The U.S. Air Force (USAF) announced yesterday it's requesting $338.8 billion. $71.1 billion of this is earmarked for the U.S. Space Force (USSF), but the bulk $267.7 billion would go to USAF itself. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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